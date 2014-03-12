STRASBOURG, France The Group of Seven advanced economies will demand that Russia halt efforts to annex Ukraine's Crimea region in a statement to be issued later on Wednesday, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said.

"Today ... we will release another statement that will leave no doubts about the determination of G7 countries and the European Union," Barroso told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"We call on the Russian Federation to cease all efforts to annex Ukraine's autonomous republic of Crimea," Barroso said.

A European Commission spokesman said later the statement would be issued at 2 p.m. Brussels time (1300 GMT) and not at 12.30 p.m. (1130 GMT) as stated by Barroso.

(This story corrects European Commission alters time of release of statement to 1300 GMT, not 1130 GMT)

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Luke Baker)