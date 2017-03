THE HAGUE G7 leaders gathered in the Netherlands have started meetings in Russia's absence to discuss the Ukraine crisis, diplomats said on Monday.

The meeting in The Hague, the Dutch seat of government, was attended by U.S. President Barack Obama, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and leaders from the other leading industrialized nations on the sidelines of a Nuclear Security Summit.

