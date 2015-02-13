PARIS The leaders of the G7 said this week's ceasefire agreement for Ukraine offered a peaceful resolution to the crisis and threatened to take action if it were violated.

In a joint statement issued by the French presidency, the G7 leaders said they remained concerned about the situation in eastern Ukraine and in particular about fighting around the town of Debaltseve ahead of the Feb. 15 ceasefire.

"All parties should refrain from actions in the coming days that would hinder the start of the ceasefire," the statement said. "The G7 stands ready to adopt appropriate measures against those who violate the 'Minsk package' ... in particular against those who do not observe the agreed comprehensive ceasefire and withdrawal of heavy weapons."

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Janet Lawrence)