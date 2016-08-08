Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
BAKU Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany may hold a "summit" on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in China to discuss the Ukraine peace process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.
The G20 of the world's largest developed and developing countries will hold their annual summit on Sept. 4-5 in the city of Hangzhou.
Lavrov told journalists that the proposal to hold the four-way meeting came from Kiev and that Russia will be ready for it.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."