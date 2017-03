BRUSSELS The European Commission is not worried that the Ukraine crisis could trigger a natural gas supply shortage in western Europe as stocks are high enough to cope with any short-term disruption, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Tuesday.

"We are not concerned about short-term security of supply," Oettinger told a news conference.

Oettinger said the European Union had enough gas in reserves to deal with any short-term disruption, but added the situation would become difficult if Ukraine were split up.

