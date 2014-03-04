BRUSSELS European Union policymakers are concerned about the risk of gas shortages in Ukraine, but there is no immediate threat to supplies in Europe where stocks are high after a mild winter, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Tuesday.

Russia is the EU's biggest gas supplier, providing around a quarter of its demand. Around one third of Russia's gas is exported through Ukraine, which itself also relies heavily on Russian imports to meet its own demand.

EU energy ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday held talks on the energy consequences of turmoil in Ukraine. The discussion is expected to continue as part of wider debate at an emergency meeting of EU leaders on Thursday.

"We are not concerned about short-term security of supply," Oettinger told a news conference. "But we are concerned about security of supply in Ukraine."

"We feel that Ukraine should stay as a single market. If Ukraine splits up, this is going to be a disadvantage for the market," he said.

Following previous gas supply crises involving price disputes with Ukraine, the EU has increased requirements for member states to hold storage, it has improved infrastructure and it has sought to diversify supply.

It also holds emergency planning meetings and has set up an early warning system, which includes Russia.

"I have not had any phone calls from Russia yet," Oettinger told reporters.

