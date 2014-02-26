MOSCOW Ukraine has slashed gas imports from Russia this month because of mild weather and stretched state finances, acting energy minister Eduard Stavytsky was quoted as saying by Russia's Itar-Tass news agency on Wednesday.

The overthrow of Ukraine's pro-Russia President Viktor Yanukovich at the weekend has sparked concerns that Russian state gas exporter Gazprom might exert pressure on a country whose new leaders look set to pursue a pro-EU course.

Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz had reduced its imports of gas from Gazprom to 28 million cubic metres (mcm) per day as of February 24 from 147 mcm at the beginning of the month, two Russian industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

"In this situation when we have difficulties in collecting money ... and a significant gas debt to Russia, we decided to buy less fuel," Stavytsky was quoted as saying. He also said the weather had been mild.

A Gazprom spokesman declined to comment.

Analysts said the fall would be temporary.

"We believe that the drop in gas delivery is temporary, as Ukraine is unlikely to find European gas at a lower price than Gazprom's," Otkritie analyst Sergey Beiden said in a note.

"Nevertheless, we think that the market is concerned about whether the debt to Gazprom will be paid and also about how the current events in Ukraine could influence gas transit to Europe and Ukrainian consumption."

A dozen European countries were affected by a shutdown of Russian gas supplies via Ukraine during a dispute over payments in January 2009.

On Tuesday, Stavytsky said Kiev had paid off $1.68 billion (£1 billion) of its gas debts to Russia as of February 24 out of a total $3.3 billion amassed over 2013 and 2014.

In December, Russia agreed to reduce the gas price for Kiev to $268.50 per 1,000 cubic metres, a cut of about one third from around $400 which Ukraine had paid since 2009. The deal allows for the price to be revised quarterly.

Ukraine consumes about 55 billion cubic metres of gas each year, and more than half is imported from Russia. Gazprom exported 161.5 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe last year.

