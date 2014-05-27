PRAGUE Europe's Energy Commissioner said on Tuesday he was optimistic that all sides in the talks between Ukraine and Russia over a gas price dispute can overcome differences in the next few days.

"I am quite optimistic we can solve all open questions and problems in the next few days," Guenther Oettinger, who is mediating the talks, told reporters on a visit to Prague.

After talks in Berlin on Monday, Oettinger had said Ukraine and Russia had made further progress in the dispute and his proposal that Ukraine to pay $2 billion of back debt by Thursday could pave the way for further talks on Friday.

Ukraine said on Tuesday Russian state-controlled company Gazprom owed Kiev natural gas worth around $1 billion which it had "stolen" when Moscow annexed Crimea.

