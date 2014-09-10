MOSCOW Russia has started limiting gas supplies to Poland, disrupting reverse flows to Ukraine, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the head of Ukraine's gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz as saying on Wednesday.

"Things aren't going so smoothly. Today Russia started limiting gas supplies to Poland in order to disrupt the reverse (flows) from Poland that we receive. At 2 p.m. (in Ukraine)Poland stopped reverse supplies to Ukraine in the range of 4 million cubic metres," Ukrtransgaz's Ihor Prokopiv said in Kiev.

