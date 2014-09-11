WARSAW Poland said Russia's Gazprom had promised to deliver contracted gas supplies to Poland's state-run gas importer PGNiG on Friday, after the Polish firm said it had received less gas than it ordered this week.

"Today, after a few hours of silence, we have a declaration that tomorrow's supplies will be according to schedule," Poland's Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski told a news conference.

"Our Russian partner has ensured that starting tomorrow, (PGNiG's) gas orders will be realised."

Earlier on Thursday, PGNiG said it received only about half of the natural gas from Russia that it had asked for on Wednesday, stoking tensions between the two neighbours which are at odds over the stand-off over Ukraine.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Keiron Henderson)