MILAN Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had made some progress on resolving their dispute over natural gas but there had been no decisive breakthrough and details remained to be resolved.

"I can say that we have made some certain progress but left some details to be discussed," he told reporters in Milan, where he met Putin at the margins of a summit between European and Asian leaders.

He said he hoped that more decisive steps could be taken ahead of a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian officials on the issue in Brussels on Tuesday.

"We cannot deliver any practical results on the gas issue but we hope that on Oct 21, before the meeting in Brussels...we hope to find out solutions for the energy question, he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini; writing by James Mackenzie)