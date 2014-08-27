MOSCOW Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia is and will be a reliable supplier of natural gas to Europe, in response to warnings from Kiev that Moscow could cut off fuel to the continent this winter.

"Russia was, is and will be a reliable supplier of energy resources to Europe," Peskov told journalists.

"We hope that Ukraine in turn will guarantee unhindered transit."

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by David Evans)