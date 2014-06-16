GORKI Russia Alexei Miller, CEO of Russian gas exporter Gazprom, accused Kiev on Monday of adopting an "unconstructive" position in gas talks and of using blackmail to try to get an "ultra-low" price.

"Thanks to the unconstructive position of the Ukrainian government, today a prepayment regime was introduced," Miller told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a meeting open to reporters. "The debt we were asking for was less than that which was required for the time period ... but the Ukrainian side adopted a position that can only be called blackmail ... They wanted an ultra-low price."

(reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kevin Liffey)