BERLIN Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Monday there was not yet an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to resolve the dispute over back bills for gas supplies.

Prodan said both sides have until Wednesday to draft their position on a proposal by EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger. Prodan said the Russian side also wanted to continue with its internal consultations.

"We would like to have a broad package agreement," Prodan said. "What's at stake is a just market price."

Oettinger had earlier told reporters that Ukraine had agreed to pay some of the money it owes Russia for gas supplies, provided the two governments agreed to the provisional deal that would clear the way for further negotiations on Friday.

Oettinger said Ukraine would pay Russia 2 billion dollars by Thursday and another 500 million dollars by June 7. The two governments still needed to agree to the deal, Oettinger added.

Further talks about the gas price from April could then be held on Friday, he added.

