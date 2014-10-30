European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger talks to the media ahead of gas talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Front Row, L-R) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger and Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan attend a signing ceremony after gas talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Front Row, L-R) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger and Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan attend a signing ceremony after gas talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS The gas deal struck on Thursday between Russia and Ukraine is perhaps the first sign of an easing of tension between the two countries, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday.

"This is perhaps the first sign of a wise and well-functioning neighbourhood policy and is perhaps the first glimmer of a relaxation in the relationship between the two neighbouring countries," he told a news conference after Russia, Ukraine and the European Union signed the accord.

