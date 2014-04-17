EU chief Juncker warns against EU-US trade war - Bild am Sonntag
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow will wait a month for Ukraine to foot its gas bills before possibly switching to demanding upfront payments.
"We can do it today, but will wait for a month more," he said.
Russia says Ukraine owes it $2.2 billion for gas supplies.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Polina Devitt, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)
PARIS France's Constitutional Council validated on Saturday eleven candidates to run in the first round of the French presidential elections on April 23.
BEIJING Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook expressed support for globalisation and said China should continue to open its economy to foreign firms, while speaking at a forum in Beijing on Saturday.