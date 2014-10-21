BRUSSELS Ukraine and the European Union have failed to give Moscow guarantees that Kiev will be able to pay in advance for gas supplies from Russia in November and December, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"Today we should establish the availability of financial resources for advance payments for November and December. We haven't received these assurances, either from Naftogaz and Ukraine or the European Commission," Novak said after talks with Ukraine and the European Commission in Brussels failed to settle a dispute over gas pricing.

