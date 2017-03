PRAGUE Slovakia has detected no disruptions of the natural gas or crude oil supplies that flow from Russia through Ukraine, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.

"Gas and oil supplies are based on long-term contracts, so there should be no significant price fluctuations. (Gas and oil transit firms) SPP and Transpetrol have not reported any problems in gas and oil supplies," Fico told a televised news conference.

