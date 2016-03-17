BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with the presidents of France and Ukraine that the lifting of sanctions against Russia had to be linked to a full implementation of Minsk agreements, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

Merkel met Francois Hollande and Petro Poroshenko in Brussels for an update on the conflict and said the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian government troops and pro-Russian separatists must be fully respected.

They also demanded the immediate release of Ukraine pilot Nadezhda Savchenko, accused over the killing of two Russian journalists, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)