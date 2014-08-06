BERLIN Russia must avoid any action that could result in a the Ukraine crisis escalating further, a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"We demand the greatest possible transparency and we call on Russia to refrain from taking any steps that lead to a further escalation - that could be a combination of military exercises and troop concentrations," the spokeswoman said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday the threat of a direct intervention by Russia's military in Ukraine has risen over the last couple of days. Russia has been conducting exercises near the border with Ukraine.

