China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
BERLIN The flow of Russian forces and weapons into Ukraine is a major problem and Moscow must ensure that it stops, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference that a meeting in Minsk on Tuesday between Russia President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko was a good first step towards resolving the crisis but that concrete steps must follow.
"The pre-condition for an effective two-way ceasefire is that Russia has to make its contribution to de-escalate and that there is an agreement to secure the border," Seibert said.
"It's long overdue that this border is properly secured and that all forms of military support for the separatists over this border end. Russia has a big responsibility for that."
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Noah Barkin and Erik Kirschbaum)
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.