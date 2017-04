BUDAPEST German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed on Monday for a ceasefire to be urgently restored in Ukraine, under the terms of the Minsk peace plan, and added Germany would not support Kiev's military forces through deliveries of weapons.

"Germany will not support Ukraine with weapons. I am convinced this conflict cannot be solved by military means," Merkel said during a press conference in Budapest with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Michael Nienaber)