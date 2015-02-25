BERLIN Europe is prepared to impose further sanctions on Russia if there is an escalation in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"It is clear that if there is an escalation, further measures could be needed and Europe would find the strength for this," spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters at a regular government news conference.

He also said the implementation of the ceasefire agreements reached in Minsk were still far from satisfactory.

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Madeline Chambers)