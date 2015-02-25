Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
BERLIN Europe is prepared to impose further sanctions on Russia if there is an escalation in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.
"It is clear that if there is an escalation, further measures could be needed and Europe would find the strength for this," spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters at a regular government news conference.
He also said the implementation of the ceasefire agreements reached in Minsk were still far from satisfactory.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Madeline Chambers)
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.