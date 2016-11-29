MINSK Four-way talks about the conflict in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday were difficult but meaningful and necessary, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters after a meeting with his counterparts from Ukraine, Russia and France.

He said the International Red Cross could help facilitate a significant exchange of prisoners before the end of the year, but said the parties were still far from a political agreement that would pave the way for local elections in the region.

Steinmeier said he was optimistic after the meeting that Ukraine and Russia could begin efforts to disengage troops from four more "hot spot" areas along the line of conflict.

