BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday that there was still a lot of work to be done to get a ceasefire fully implemented in Ukraine, adding that progress was "urgently needed".

"With regard to the implementation of the Minsk agreement, we also have to talk about the special status law, the local election law, the amnesty law - on that our legal experts met a lot over the summer but we both know that a lot of work will be necessary to ultimately come together on this point," Steinmeier said at a joint news conference with visiting Ukrainian foreign minister, Pavlo Klimkin.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)