BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that there was less progress than expected in the Ukraine crisis and there were no plans for a meeting of the leaders from France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine to discuss further steps.

"We've agreed that we will talk on the phone as a next step and there also might be a meeting of the foreign ministers," Merkel said in Berlin, adding that a four-way meeting of leaders only made sense if there was progress in the Ukraine crisis.

Merkel also welcomed the Ukraine's parliament vote for constitutional changes to give its eastern regions a special status.

