Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives for talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko makes a statement after talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande in Berlin, Germany, October 20, REUTERS/Martin Schlicht

Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attend talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev via REUTERS

BERLIN Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia have agreed to draw up a roadmap in November on how to implement a Minsk ceasefire agreement for eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday after four-way leader talks.

"This roadmap should have the sequence of the implementation of the Minsk agreements and guarantee their implementation," Poroshenko told reporters in Berlin.

He also said the sides agreed to withdrawals of Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in four new areas at the frontline of the fighting in the Donbass region.

They also agreed that monitors from the Organization for Security and Co‑operation in Europe (OSCE) could be armed and that their activities in monitoring the so-called Minsk peace process would not be impeded.

Separatist violence erupted in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and has killed 9,600 people so far. It continues despite a ceasefire made in the Belarusian capital Minsk last year.

