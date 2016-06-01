German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel sees no reason at all now to roll back sanctions against Russia in the Ukraine crisis, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday some EU states were sceptical about extending sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis and it was unclear if the 28-nation bloc would decide to renew them.

"I can only tell you that the Chancellor is in talks with the Foreign Minister and that both agree that the Minsk peace process needs to be continued and the chancellor currently sees no reason at all for rolling back the sanctions," government spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz told a regular news conference.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman added Steinmeier's comments were not inconsistent with the government's stance in the Ukraine crisis and the final declaration of G7 leaders in Japan.

