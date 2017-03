BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday the European Union's sanctions against Russia were tied to the Minsk peace agreement and delays in its implementation would result in them remaining in place.

"If the implementation of the Minsk agreement takes longer, then we will continue to see the sanctions linked to the Minsk agreement," she said after meeting Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk in Berlin.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Dominic Evans)