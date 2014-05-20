BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday he hoped the elections in Ukraine this week will be the harbinger of a period of stabilisation for the country and added that a further "round table" talks session will be held soon.

"We hope that in any event this election will mark the start of the stabilisation of Ukraine," Steinmeier said at a news conference in Berlin with acting Ukraine Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia.

Steinmeier added that there would be another session of the "round table" talks before the election on Sunday bringing together the government in Kiev with regional representatives.

