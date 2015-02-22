NAIROBI German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned Russia against further escalation in the Ukraine conflict, saying that a rebel attack on the port city of Mariupol would be a clear violation of an internationally brokered peace deal.

The Ukrainian military has accused Russia of sending more tanks and troops towards the rebel-held town Novoazovsk on the Sea of Azov coast, 50 km (30 miles) east of Mariupol.

Steinmeier told reporters during a visit in Kenya that there were "inconsistent messages" coming from Ukraine and that reports about a separatist advance towards Mariupol had not been confirmed yet.

Steinmeier said he would discuss the situation in Ukraine with his counterparts from France, Russia and Ukraine when they meet in Paris on Tuesday.

In an interview with German mass daily Bild for Monday's edition, Steinmeier said: "An advance towards Mariupol would clearly violate the (Minsk) agreement."

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that new sanctions against Russia were an option if the peace deal was violated.

(Reporting by Ben Makori; Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)