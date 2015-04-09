BERLIN The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Berlin on Monday to discuss the implementation of the Minsk ceasefire agreement, a spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday.

"Foreign Minister (Frank-Walter) Steinmeier has invited his counterparts from France, Russia and Ukraine to ... (Berlin) on Monday evening," said the spokesperson. "The goal of the meeting ... is to work further on the implementation of the Minsk agreements," the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)