KIEV Ukraine's reform council headed by President Petro Poroshenko has condemned recent accusations against central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva, saying they undermine stability at the bank, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday.

"All present members condemned the public hounding ... which negatively affects the stability of the work of Ukraine's central bank," Dmytro Shymkiv, the deputy head of Poroshenko's administration, told reporters.

The council's defence comes after the central bank chief, who has presided over a clean-up of Ukraine's shadowy banking sector since taking office in 2014, was accused by some lawmakers of incompetence and possible corruption.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)