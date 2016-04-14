KIEV Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday approved Volodymyr Groysman for the post of prime minister, paving the way for a new government in the biggest shake-up since a 2014 uprising brought in a pro-Western leadership.

"I will show you what leading a country really means," Groysman said ahead of the vote, which also finalised the resignation of Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk.

Groysman's nomination was backed by 257 MPs, comfortably over the minimum 226 needed.

