KIEV Ukrainian parliamentary Speaker Volodymyr Groysman promised on Thursday to adhere to reform promises made to the International Monetary Fund and the European Union if appointed prime minister by lawmakers.

"I believe that all commitments ... regarding implementing the IMF programme, issues relating to EU association, regarding the free trade zone with the European Union, must be carried out by Ukraine seamlessly," he told journalists.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans)