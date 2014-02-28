LONDON British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Friday he would travel to Ukraine at the weekend to hold talks with the new leadership, after Prime Minister David Cameron told Russia to respect the volatile nation's territorial integrity.

"Have just spoken to Acting President (Oleksander) Turchinov. I will travel to Kyiv on Sunday for talks with the new government," Hague said on Twitter.

Hague's announcement followed a phone call between Cameron and Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the British government said the two men had agreed that the elections that the interim government has pledged to hold were the best way to secure a positive future for Ukraine.

(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)