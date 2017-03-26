KIEV A small Ukrainian military helicopter crashed in the east of the country on Sunday, killing its two crew members and three passengers, Ukraine's defence ministry said.

The aircraft, a Soviet-designed Mi-2, crashed near Kramatorsk, the headquarter of Ukrainian government forces that oppose pro-Russian separatists, the ministry said.

The ministry said it is most likely that the Mi-2 had flown into a power line.

