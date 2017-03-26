Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
KIEV A small Ukrainian military helicopter crashed in the east of the country on Sunday, killing its two crew members and three passengers, Ukraine's defence ministry said.
The aircraft, a Soviet-designed Mi-2, crashed near Kramatorsk, the headquarter of Ukrainian government forces that oppose pro-Russian separatists, the ministry said.
The ministry said it is most likely that the Mi-2 had flown into a power line.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by David Goodman)
MARAWI CITY, Philippines When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last Friday they were caught in a kill zone.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.