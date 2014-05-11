A man reacts as he stands on top of burnt-out armoured personal carrier near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An armed pro-Russian activist stands guard near a box for donations outside an administrative building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lugansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentin Ogirenko

An election commission worker carries a ballot box at a polling station for Sunday's referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lugansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentin Ogirenko

A pro-Russia rebel sits on top of an armoured vehicle outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman walks into a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum on the status of the Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A voter casts a ballot during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. Ukrainian leader Oleksander Turchinov warned pro-Russian eastern regions they would be stepping into the abyss if they voted for self-rule on Sunday in a referendum that has raised Western fears of a slide to full civil war. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

MARIUPOL/SLAVIANSK Ukraine Pro-Russian separatist leaders pressed a referendum on self-rule across eastern Ukraine on Sunday that has raised fears in Kiev and the West of civil war and dismemberment.

Clashes flared anew on the outskirts of Slaviansk, the most heavily defended rebel redoubt, as the first voters appeared at polling stations, making their way through streets criss-crossed with barricades of felled trees, tyres and rusty machinery.

"I wanted to come as early as I could. We all want to live in our own country," said Zhenya Denyesh, a 20-year-old student voting at a three-storey concrete and glass university building.

Asked what he thought would come after the vote, he replied: "It will still be war."

Ukrainian leader Oleksander Turchinov told pro-Russian eastern regions on Saturday that if they move to secession it would be taking a step into the abyss. He said such a move would destroy the economy of the region, that produces 16 percent of Ukraine's GDP.

Kiev and the West accuse Moscow of engineering the crisis, portraying the Ukrainian government as a body hostage to militant anti-Russian nationalists, and backing the rebel fighters with special forces, an allegation Moscow denies.

Kiev authorities consider the referendum illegal.

