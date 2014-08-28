A group of Russian servicemen, who are detained by Ukrainian authorities, arrive at a news conference in Kiev August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko, as Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (C) stands nearby, in Minsk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Bondarenko/Kazakh Presidential Office/Pool

Smoke rises after shelling during fighting between militants and Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Smoke covers the centre of the city after the Regional Clinical Hospital and a school were damaged in what local residents said was the recent shelling in Donetsk August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter gunship flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Ukraine's security and defence council said on Thursday the border town of Novoazovsk and other parts of Ukraine's south-east had fallen under the control of Russian forces who together with rebels were staging a counter-offensive.

"A counter-offensive by Russian troops and separatist units is continuing in south-east Ukraine," the council said in a post on Twitter.

It said Ukrainian government forces had withdrawn from Novoazovsk "to save their lives" and were now reinforcing troops in the port city of Mariupol.

It added that Russian forces and separatists were combining to launch a counter-offensive on Ilovaysk and Shakhtarsk, east of the big city of Donetsk.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)