A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A serviceman from the battalion Aydar waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Flames from burning tires engulf the entrance gates, which bear the Ukrainian national coat of arms, to Ukraine's Defence Ministry during a protest against the disbanding of the 'Aydar' battalion in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry is helped up by his colleagues after failing to arrest a member of the 'Aydar' battalion who entered the ministry compound, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A woman cries as she holds a child, while on a bus waiting to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

A woman picks up a bag with humanitarian aid in front of a delivery point in Donetsk February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman walks past a burnt-out a store at a residential sector affected by shelling in Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov, eastern Ukraine February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather outside a hospital, which according to locals was damaged by shelling, in Donetsk February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Sergeev

KIEV Five Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 27 wounded in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions in the past 24 hours, Kiev military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian military say fighting has been particularly intense around the town of Debaltseve, a major rail and road junction northeast of the city of Donetsk, which government troops are still holding.

"Fighting is going on between the terrorists and military forces in the area of Debaltseve and nearby populated areas. The (separatist) fighters are unsuccessfully trying to surround units of the Ukrainian armed forces," Lysenko said at a briefing.

"Despite constant shelling and attacks, Debaltseve remains under the control of Ukrainian forces," he said.

Talks on Saturday between Ukraine, Russia and rebel officials in Belarus had raised hopes of a new ceasefire to stem the violence, but they broke up without progress. Fighting resumed soon after.

More than 5,000 people have been killed in the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and government forces, of which Ukrainian media estimate more than 1,500 are Ukrainian soldiers.

