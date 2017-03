KIEV Ukraine is unlikely to receive financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund before April, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Ukraine, which faces a further $6 billion (3 billion pounds) in foreign debt payments this year, has asked the IMF for financial assistance of at least $15 billion. An IMF team is expected in Kiev next week.

(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)