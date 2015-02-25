WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it was ready to assist Ukraine with its foreign currency issues, amid a steep fall in the country's hryvnia currency.

"IMF staff are in close contact with the National Bank of Ukraine and stand ready to assist in designing measures that will address excessive and temporary imbalances in the supply and demand for foreign exchange," an IMF spokeswoman said in a statement.

Ukraine's central bank on Wednesday abruptly reversed a ban that had prohibited most currency trading, less than a day after the ban was imposed. The country's economic officials had sought to stem a plunge in the currency as the country waits the first disbursement under a $17.5 billion IMF bailout.

The IMF also said it was still waiting for Ukraine to complete prior actions before it could bring the loan programme for approval to its board. But it emphasized that the funds would be "heavily front-loaded" once the programme approval goes through, and Ukraine is set to get a "significant" chunk of cash right from the beginning.

"We are convinced that this will help achieve rapid macroeconomic stabilization," the IMF said in the statement.

War in Ukraine's east has made it difficult to stabilise an economy on the verge of bankruptcy. The hryvnia has already lost more than half its value so far this year after halving during all of 2014.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)