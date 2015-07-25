KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday the International Monetary Fund had decided to disburse a second tranche of financial aid worth $1.7 billion.
"Ukraine has received $1.7 billion from the IMF. This decision was adopted this week," Poroshenko said in a televised interview.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said this week he expected the IMF to make a decision on the second tranche on July 31.
Ukraine has so far received $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund, out of an overall pledge of $17.5 billion. To get more, it had to implement reforms including legislative changes to the banking system and energy sector.
