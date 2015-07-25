The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday the International Monetary Fund had decided to disburse a second tranche of financial aid worth $1.7 billion.

"Ukraine has received $1.7 billion from the IMF. This decision was adopted this week," Poroshenko said in a televised interview.

Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said this week he expected the IMF to make a decision on the second tranche on July 31.

Ukraine has so far received $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund, out of an overall pledge of $17.5 billion. To get more, it had to implement reforms including legislative changes to the banking system and energy sector.

