KIEV A new memorandum that Ukraine will submit to the International Monetary Fund will not contain significant changes to the programme agreed in the $17.5 billion (£12 billion) bailout, deputy Finance Minister Artem Shevalev said on Tuesday.

"Nothing major has changed. The main parameters that were in the previous memorandum have remained," he told journalists. "We need to update it - there has been a serious shift in the timeline."

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)