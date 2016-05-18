Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
KIEV The International Monetary Fund has agreed with Ukraine the reform policies it must implement for the board to agree in July to dispense a long-delayed third tranche of loans under a $17.5 billion (£12 billion) bailout programme, the fund said on Wednesday.
An IMF mission visited Kiev last week to assess efforts to root out corruption and revamp Ukraine's war-torn economy, which months of political turmoil and a reshuffle of the pro-Western leadership have disrupted.
Mission chief Ron van Rood said considerable progress had been made restoring stability, but said the government needed to boost efforts to improve transparency and the rule of law.
"Steadfast implementation of structural and institutional reforms is now critical," he said in a statement.
"Unwavering determination in the fight against corruption (is) emerging as a litmus test for the government’s ability to retain broad domestic and international support for its policies," he said.
Ukraine's Western backers, including the United States, have expressed cautious support for the new government that was formed in April in the biggest reshuffle since 2014's pro-European uprising.
A third tranche of IMF loans, worth $1.7 billion, has been delayed since last October due to the political infighting.
If the government takes concrete steps in key areas, including reform of inefficient state firms, the IMF board will consider disbursing the financial aid at an expected meeting in July, van Rood said.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Angus MacSwan)
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.