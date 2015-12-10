A frame from undated footage released to Reuters TV shows a handcuffed man detained in Kiev as shown by Ukrainian security service in Kiev, Ukraine, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ukrainian Security Service/Handout via Reuters TV

KIEV Ukraine's security service said on Thursday it had broken up an armed insurgent group that operated out of Kiev and other major Ukrainian cities and that two people had been killed during the operation.

The SBU security service detained two Russian and three Ukrainian citizens after a shootout in which a special forces officer and a Russian member of the armed group were killed, spokeswoman Olena Gitlyanska said on Facebook.

"Just in one place in the capital we found eight homemade explosive devices, four kilogrammes of TNT, automatic weapons, about forty hand grenades and 2,000 cartridges," Gitlyanska said.

Kiev has repeatedly accused Moscow of supporting pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine and of attempting to destabilise other Ukrainian regions.

The United Nations said this week that arms and fighters were still pouring into rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine from Russia and that the death toll from 20 months of fighting now exceeded 9,100.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)