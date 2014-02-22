KIEV Parliament in Ukraine elected opposition lawmaker Arsen Avakov as interior minister on Saturday until the formation of a new coalition government.

Avakov takes over the powerful post after lawmakers on Friday dismissed Vitaly Zakharchenko, an ally of embattled President Viktor Yanukovich, following two days of carnage in the capital, Kiev.

