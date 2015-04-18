Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko addresses a news conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the Chancellery in Berlin March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

WASHINGTON Ukrainian authorities met with investors in Washington on Friday as part of an effort to secure agreement on extending maturities of bonds issued by state-run Ukreximbank.

In a news release issued following the meeting, Ukraine's Finance Ministry said it reaffirmed its support for a proposed three-month maturity extension for Ukreximbank debt maturing in April.

Ukraine is seeking to restructure the banks' bonds under an International Monetary Fund-backed overhaul of sovereign and state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap.

Details on Ukraine's investor presentation can be found here: bit.ly/1G4g6Ni

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Andrea Ricci)