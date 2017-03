ROME Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini said on Monday she expected a strong, unified response to the crisis in Ukraine at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

"I think and hope there will be a strong and unified response," she told reporters after a meeting with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"Italy will be a part of this," she said, adding that she had spoken to her counterparts from Britain, France and Germany.

The meeting takes place in Brussels on Tuesday.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)