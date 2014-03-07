Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a lower house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may confer with U.S. President Barack Obama over the phone to seek solutions to the Ukrainian crisis, Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Tokyo will respond to sanction against Russia in close contact with other countries, although he urged all parties to act prudently over the situation.

Obama took steps to punish those involved in threatening Ukraine while European Union leaders agreed to suspend visa and investment talks with Russia.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)